On this day in 2005: Johnny Haynes died aged 71

Johnny Haynes

Former Fulham and England star Johnny Haynes died following a car crash at the age of 71 on this day in 2005.

Haynes died surrounded by his family at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where his wife Avril was also treated for chest injuries.

Born in 1934 in London, Haynes played 594 times for his only club Fulham and made 56 appearances for his country, with his first appearance as captain coming in 1960.

In total he scored 18 goals for the England team and made his final appearance for his country in 1962 in a 3-1 defeat to Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Chile.

A statue of Johnny Haynes was erected outside Craven Cottage (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Haynes was considered to be one of footballs’ best passers, but suffered a serious knee injury in a car accident shortly after his last England game.

He had lived in Lothian Road in Edinburgh for a number of years.

A tribute to Haynes on the Fulham website read: “Known as ‘the Maestro’, he was idolised by Fulham supporters and remained at the Cottage throughout his career despite offers from bigger clubs.

“Haynes dictated most games he played in with his magnificent tactical brain, control and passing ability.