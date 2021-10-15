Rafael Benitez is a ‘terrific manager’ – David Moyes

David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes said he has a “great respect” for Rafael Benitez ahead of his side’s trip to Goodison on Sunday.

Moyes was the opposing manager for all of Benitez’s Merseyside derbies during his time at the helm at Liverpool, but will be in the opposite dugout at the weekend.

However, the West Ham manager has won just two of his 15 previous Premier League matches against the current Everton boss.

“Everton are a really big club and because of that, I think it is a big game,” Moyes said.

“I have great respect for Rafa because of the level of clubs he’s managed, he did an exceptional job at Liverpool, made it really difficult for me when I was manager at Everton, was very hard to get above them.

“Thankfully by the end of my time at Everton we had got above them a couple of times, but he’s been a terrific manager. You don’t manage the clubs that Rafa has managed if you’re not very experienced and good at your job.”

Since Moyes took over for a second tenure at the London Stadium West Ham have surpassed expectations, and this season have been managing playing in the Europa League alongside the English top flight.

However, the Hammers have only won once in the league since August and kept just two clean sheets in their last 18 league matches.

For Moyes, the match on Sunday has added importance because of the prestige of both clubs, with both pushing for a place in the top six this season.

“It is a really great atmosphere in Goodison so from that point of view it is a great game.