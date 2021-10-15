Nuno Espirito Santo says Harry Kane needs help to get back in the scoring groove

Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has seen nothing to suggest Harry Kane will not come good but has vowed to help him on and off the pitch.

Kane is enduring his worst run of Premier League form since 2015, having not scored in six games this season, while his performance for England in their sluggish 1-1 draw with Hungary in midweek has attracted plenty of criticism.

There has been a lot going on for Kane since the end of last season and a hangover from captaining England to the Euro 2020 final followed by his summer transfer saga seems inevitable, even if the striker rejects that.

Nuno insists it is only a matter of time before Kane finds his scoring boots and wants to help provide him with the best conditions.

Dipped below our standards tonight which was disappointing but we’ll learn from it. Still in a great position to qualify. ??? pic.twitter.com/s4O0WIv4Ar — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 12, 2021

“I am being very honest, I don’t see anything different,” Nuno said.

“Just realising that will happen, happens naturally as Harry is a fantastic football player, one of the best in the world.

“So we have to provide things to happen. Sometimes he needs time. His game goes much more beyond goals, the work he does for the team is immense and really helpful.

“As a team we need to provide as a team, as a club and when I say club we need to realise it is like that sometimes you are on top of the world and sometimes you are not.

“But you always need the same support and everyone should be supportive of our players, especially our fans.

Harry Kane has yet to score in six Premier League games this season (Nick Potts/PA)

“I support them with the training session and I support them with the solutions I think are better for them.

“I support them when I need to speak with them. Every time. There is no difference on how I deal with Harry and how I deal with Dane (Scarlett) for example.

“They are different people and each and every one needs different things and it is up to us to find the right moments to do it and always being helpful and supportive.”