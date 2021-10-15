Home favourite Allen hits back to end Trump’s winning Northern Ireland Open run

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 – Day Eight – The Crucible

Judd Trump’s long reign as Northern Ireland Open champion came to a dramatic end as he was beaten 5-3 by home favourite Mark Allen in Belfast.

Trump, the winner of the tournament in each of the last three years, looked set to stroll through their last eight clash after leading 3-0 and looking set to increase his advantage.

But a missed red that would have effectively sealed a 4-0 advantage proved the pivotal moment as Allen produced a scintillating clearance to get his first frame on the board.

After clawing his way back level, a superb break of 128 put Allen in front for the first time, and he rode his luck to take a scrappy eighth frame and seal a famous victory.

Antrim-based Allen, who has never previously gone beyond the quarter-finals of the tournament, told Eurosport: “It’s not quite the way I wanted it to happen but I just had to fight for every ball.

“Any win against Judd is a really good win and I was very fortunate at times throughout the match. It was definitely my day.