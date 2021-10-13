The red flag meme and Andy Murray returns home – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose used his place of work to propose.

Andy Murray in action

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 13.

Football

The red flag meme hit Twitter.

David Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

Kyle Walker prefers a full Wembley.

Ben Foster provided some good content.

A proud dad moment.

Tennis

Andy Murray was off to get back in his wife’s good books after the wedding ring saga.

Wimbledon had a makeover.

Cricket

The Willey family vacation.

Boxing

David Haye rates Tyson Fury highly.

Fury provided some inspiration.

Frank Bruno prepared for a mental health presentation.

Formula One

George Russell showed his support for the Three Lions.

Basketball

