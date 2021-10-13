Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop has died, aged 25

Athlete Agnes Tirop has died, Athletics Kenya has announced.
The 25-year-old won 10,000m bronze at the World Championships in 2019 and two years earlier in London.
She also finished fourth in the 5000m final at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
A statement from Athletics Kenya read: “Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.
“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track.
“Just last month, she broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany, timing 30:01.
“We pray that God may grant strength to family and friends at this difficult time.”