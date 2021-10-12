On This Day in 2011: Man City take action over Carlos Tevez’s refusal to play

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini (left) exchanges words with Carlos Tevez (right) as he is substituted

Manchester City announced Carlos Tevez would face disciplinary proceedings on this day in 2011 over alleged breaches of contract in relation to his conduct during the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, when he allegedly refused to come on as a substitute.

The Argentinian’s tempestuous career at City looked set to be drawing to a close when the club said they would take action for allegedly refusing to come on to try and overhaul a 2-0 deficit against the German side.

Furious City manager Roberto Mancini said as far as he was concerned former Manchester United striker Tevez was “finished” at the club.

Carlos Tevez (back row, centre) was not the happiest of Manchester City substitutes (David Davies/PA)

Mancini maintained his stance in the aftermath, despite the insistence of Tevez’s agent that the incident could be put down to “mistranslation”, with City formally suspending the player for two weeks.

City’s decision to press ahead with an investigation against Tevez, centred around breach of contract, also meant he would be forced to train alone, a situation which eventually led to him being heavily fined and told to stay away.

However, having failed to secure a transfer, Tevez eventually issued a full apology and returned to the first team as a substitute against Chelsea in March 2012, also featuring in the Premier League title-winning victory over QPR.

Early the following year, Tevez signalled his intent to ultimately end his career with a return to Boca Juniors. In June 2013, his colourful City career finally drew to a close when he signed a three-year deal with Juventus for a reported £12million.

Carlos Tévez joins Juventus! Send your welcome messages to our new champion: #WelcomeCarlitos pic.twitter.com/LtuNkeMaKf — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 26, 2013

In his first campaign, Tevez finished as Juve’s top goalscorer with 21 goals in all competitions and went on to win the Scudetto once again in 2015.

Tevez then returned to Boca Juniors, helping them claim the Primera Division and Copa Argentina double, before securing a lucrative move to Shanghai Shenhua in China, where he was reportedly made the world’s highest-paid player.