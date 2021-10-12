England held as Hungary fans clash with police at Wembley

Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands at Wembley

England remain on course for World Cup qualification despite stumbling to a disappointing draw on a night when Hungary were once again let down by some of their fans.

Gareth Southgate’s undefeated side are on track to win Group I with only next month’s matches against Albania and minnows San Marino remaining on the road to Qatar.

But an exciting-looking England side struggled against Hungary, with John Stones cancelling out Roland Sallai’s penalty in a tepid 1-1 draw under the Wembley arch.

Goalscorers John Stones, right, and Roland Sallai battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA)

This qualifier will be remembered more for what happened off the pitch than on it, just a month on from racist abuse marring the two sides’ meeting in Budapest.

FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, as punishment and further sanctions look set to follow after Tuesday’s match.

On a night when a banner was displayed in the away section opposing players taking the knee, the Metropolitan Police confirmed a spectator was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence for comments directed at a steward.

As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators.Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage.2/2 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 12, 2021