Tyson Fury clambered off the canvas to claim victory in a thrilling third world heavyweight title meeting with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

There were thrills aplenty at Hampden Park, where Scott McTominay’s late winner saw Scotland past Israel, while England coasted to a predictable victory in Andorra.

Lewis Hamilton was left raging as he let slip his Formula One World Championship lead in Istanbul, while St Helens celebrated another rugby league Grand Final success.

Here, PA Media looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/AP)

Scott McTominay grabbed a last minute winner as Scotland beat Israel at Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

England eased to a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win in Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

Valtteri Bottas claimed victory in the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/AP)

Lewis Hamilton lost his F1 World Championship lead in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/AP)

St Helens sunk Catalans Dragons to win the Betfred Super League Grand Final (Martin Rickett/PA)

The WSL’s Manchester derby ended in a 2-2 draw at Leigh Sports Village (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe’s late goal gave France victory over Spain in the Nations League (Luca Bruno/AP)

Emma Raducanu was beaten by Alaksandra Sasnovich on her return to action in Indian Wells (PA Media)

Saracens marked their Premiership homecoming by hitting back from behind to beat Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray battled to victory over Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Liam Smith knocked out Anthony Fowler in their super-welterweight showdown in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Shane Foley piloted Line Out to victory in the Paddy Power Irish Cesarewitch (Brian Lawless/PA)