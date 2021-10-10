‘Spartan’ Tyson Fury delivers as England look forward – Sunday’s sporting social

? ???????? ????? ?

On #WorldMentalHealthDay, we're highlighting the incredible work being done by the @NU_Foundation to help people in our community.

Football Talks sessions aim to help limit isolation and loneliness among older generations.

⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8i9K3VjPw0

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 10, 2021