‘Spartan’ Tyson Fury delivers as England look forward – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elsewhere on Sunday, clubs took time out to mark World Mental Health Day.

Tyson Fury arrives for his world championship bout with Deontay Wilder in a Spartan outfit
Tyson Fury arrives for his world championship bout with Deontay Wilder in a Spartan outfit

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.

Boxing

Tyson Fury delivered.

Football

England were looking forward…

…while Scotland’s John McGinn reflected on the night before.

Aston Villa recalled the appointment of Dean Smith, on this day three years ago.

Brentford marked the day the club was founded, 132 years ago.

Clubs marked World Mental Health Day.

Cricket

England were in Ashes mood.

Swimming

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty got a new middle name.

Athletics

Usain Bolt looked back on time spent with Sir Alex Ferguson.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News