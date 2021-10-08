Oliver Skipp determined to ensure England U21 do not suffer fresh Andorra upset

Oliver Skipp will be on his guard against Andorra

Oliver Skipp will warn England Under-21s’ rookies against another Andorra upset.

The Tottenham midfielder knows the Young Lions cannot afford a second shock after they lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.

A year ago England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw by Andorra en route to qualifying for Euro 2021.

Max Aarons and Curtis Jones are the only starters left from the game and Skipp – who was an unused substitute – will stress to the squad what happened last time ahead of Monday’s Euro 2023 qualifier at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra.

“Definitely. The boys who’ve been there before will remind everyone of what happened,” he said.

“We’ll make sure to put in a performance because we can’t be going away from this camp with less than four points now. We’ll make sure everyone is right and prepared for this game.

“It’s the responsibility of boys who have been to finals, the likes of Marc (Guehi), Rhian (Brewster) and Curtis will be getting round the boys to make sure we’re on it in Andorra because we can’t afford any more slip ups.”

Exactly a year after they drew with Andorra the Young Lions tossed away a 2-0 lead after a dominant first-half display to draw their Group G game in Slovenia.

Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer put them in control after just 15 minutes but Mark Spanring and Dusan Stojinovic capped the hosts’ second-half recovery.

Skipp is now expecting a reaction when England, who are third in the group and five points behind leaders the Czech Republic having played a game less, travel to minnows Andorra.

“It’s definitely something we need,” he said.

“I’m not sure I’d describe it (the draw) as a disaster. We know as players, we’re always honest, that we weren’t at our best in the second half and can’t afford to draw games like this.

“It’s our job to make sure we’re positive and right for the next game. Outside world can say what they like because they’re not going to play the next game.

“We’ll be disappointed on the journey back but it will be upbeat again in Andorra.”

But the 21-year-old insisted Lee Carsley’s new-look squad must be given time after just their second game together.

He said: “It’s clear we’re really disappointed with the second half but it is a new group and for this game, there was less time to prepare than we usually have with it being a Thursday game, though that’s not an excuse.

“But when it’s a new group, it gives you more time to work on things we haven’t worked on before.

“That will definitely come. A lot of these players are young, it’s their second time with the camp, so there’s lots to learn.