Lewis Hamilton to serve 10-place grid penalty for Turkish Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion has been forced to take on his fourth engine of the year, one more than permitted.

Lewis Hamilton will serve a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has been forced to take on a new engine – his fourth of the year, one more than is permitted.

However, Hamilton will avoid starting from the back as he is changing only the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and not a full power unit.

Hamilton will hope to come through the field like title rival Max Verstappen did at the last race in Russia, where the Dutchman served his own grid penalty for taking on a fourth engine.

Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races of a fiercely contested season remaining.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will also start Sunday’s race from the rear with a new power unit.

