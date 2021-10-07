NWSL teams show solidarity with players following sexual misconduct allegations

Players gather in the centre circle during the match between Portland Thorns and Houston Dash (Steve Dipaola/AP).

National Women’s Soccer League teams briefly stopped playing during their matches on Thursday to show solidarity with players who have made sexual misconduct allegations against coach Paul Riley.

Players gathered together in the centre circle in the sixth minute of the games between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville, and Portland Thorns and Houston Dash.

Those were the first matches in the division to be played since The Athletic last week published a report containing allegations about Englishman Riley’s conduct made by players he had coached in the United States since 2010, including alleged sexual coercion.

Riley, who denies the accusations, was sacked by NWSL side North Carolina Courage as head coach in light of the report, the league announced matches scheduled for last weekend would not take place, and its commissioner Lisa Baird resigned. The NWSL, US Soccer and FIFA have launched investigations.

A statement from the NWSL Players’ Association on Thursday said: “Players will join together in solidarity at the centre circle for one minute in recognition of the six years it took for Mana (Shim), Sinead (Farrelly) and all those who fought for too long to be heard.

“We call on fans to stand in silence with us. During that time, we ask you to stand in that pain and discomfort with us, as we consider what too many of us have been asked to sit with for too long.”

Portland Thorns, who were managed by Riley from 2014 to 2015, released a statement saying they had “placed general manager/president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave from Thorns duties pending the results of the outside independent investigation, which is ongoing”.

CLUB STATEMENT: Effectively immediately, Portland Thorns FC have placed general manager/president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave from Thorns duties pending the results of the outside independent investigation, which is ongoing. — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) October 7, 2021

The club’s owner Merritt Paulson had earlier in the week apologised with regard to the handling of the situation in 2015 after they received a complaint against Riley by Shim.