David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Morning big thanks to all who visited the @wowhydrate pop up shop in London last night it was the launch of Tyson Fury & Myself raw & in the ring film conversation ahead of the @Tyson_Fury fight against @BronzeBomber this weekend U will read & see in the media in next few days pic.twitter.com/TGKYFzw9XA

— Frank Bruno MBE ?? (@frankbrunoboxer) October 6, 2021