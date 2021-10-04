Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell added to England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Tammy Abraham, left, and Ben Chilwell have been added to England's squad

Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell have been added to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Roma striker Abraham has been out of the Three Lions’ fold since November 2020, while Chilwell, who made his first Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday, has replaced injured Chelsea team-mate Reece James.

The Football Association said in a statement: “Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham have been added to the England squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Good to have you back with us, @BenChilwell and @tammyabraham! ? — England (@England) October 4, 2021

“All players will report to St George’s Park on Tuesday apart from Reece James, who is ruled out through injury.”

James was included in Southgate’s initial 23-man group, which was announced on Thursday.

But the left-back was forced out of Chelsea’s recent home defeat to Manchester City due to an ankle problem and missed Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Juventus in Turin, plus Saturday’s home win over Southampton.

Abraham, who joined Roma from Chelsea in a £34million deal in August, has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A club.

The 24-year-old – the Blues’ joint top scorer last term – signed a five-year deal in the Italian capital, in a move which saw him link up with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

He made his senior England debut in a goalless friendly draw against Germany in November 2017 and has scored one goal in six appearances.

Chilwell was a member of Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020, but did not make an appearance at the tournament.

He has also been absent for Chelsea in the Premier League this season until Saturday’s home win against Southampton after being described as “mentally tired” by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.