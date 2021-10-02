Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.
Football
The big names were at Old Trafford.
Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.
Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.
Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.
Liverpool wished a happy birthday to two of their Brazilian stars.
James Milner looked forward to a big game.
Boxing
Deontay Wilder looked in great shape ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury.
Then the pair went at it online.
Lennox Lewis took a trip down memory lane.
Cricket
KP bemoaned his yellow streak yet again!
Sam Billings made wholesale changes.
Rugby League
Family affair for Alex Walmsley.
Swimming
Adam Peaty vowed to give his all on the dancefloor.