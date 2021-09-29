Will Rhodes and Rob Yates hit centuries as Warwickshire dominate Lancashire

Rob Yates (left) and Will Rhodes both hit centuries

Centuries from captain Will Rhodes and Rob Yates helped Warwickshire pile up the runs as they maintained total control of the Bob Willis Trophy against Lancashire at Lord’s.

Rhodes struck his first red-ball century of the summer, an unbeaten 151, while Yates added the fifth of his prolific season as the Bears finished the second day on 464 for seven.

That represented a substantial lead of 386 runs to leave Warwickshire firmly on track to claim a second trophy inside a week.

Dominic Sibley and Sam Hain added half-centuries while Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson was rewarded for his toil on a placid pitch with three wickets.

Rhodes lifted the LV= Insurance County Championship trophy on Friday with only a century missing from his honours list for the season.

The 26-year-old set about rectifying that in dominant style after he walked into bat alongside Yates in the morning session after Sibley was trapped lbw by Tom Bailey for 57.

Lancashire had needed more early wickets to have any hope of recovering an already desperate situation after they were skittled for 78 on the first day, but Rhodes and Yates ensured such thoughts were quickly off the table.

The pair settled into a 110-run second-wicket stand that not only squeezed any life out of the Red Rose challenge but also underlined why Yates is being touted for higher honours.

The 22-year-old reached his century with the calm assurance that successful teams require at the top of the order.

When he finally departed, well caught by Luke Wells at slip off Parkinson, Rhodes simply kept going to bat through the day and further reinforce his side’s position.

Rhodes struck 18 boundaries and shared a further 97-run stand with Hain, who was bowled Jack Blatherwick for 55.

Wells then bowled Matthew Lamb without scoring but Michael Burgess joined in the runs with 44 before Parkinson had him stumped.