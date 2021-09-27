How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher and Juan Mangel Fangio

Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, l-r

Lewis Hamilton recorded his 100th Formula One race win in Russia on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver is the first man to achieve the feat, having passed Michael Schumacher’s previous record of 91 last season.

They have seven world titles apiece, with Juan Manuel Fangio the only other drivers to win five, and here the PA news agency compares the trio’s key statistics.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is the first man to a century of grand prix wins (PA graphic)

Titles: 7

Starts: 281

Wins: 100

Poles: 81

Podiums: 176

Fastest laps: 57

Win ratio: 36 per cent

Formula One’s first black driver became its youngest world champion when he won his first title in 2008 – a record since broken by Sebastian Vettel – and over a decade later he stands as arguably the greatest driver in its history.

He won a record-equalling seventh drivers’ championship last season, his fourth in succession, as well as breaking Schumacher’s record for race wins and also has more pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver.

He has achieved all that in fewer grands prix than Schumacher to boot, winning more than a third of the races he has entered.

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher and Ferrari dominated the early 2000s (Nick Potts/PA)

Titles: 7

Starts: 306

Wins: 91

Poles: 68

Podiums: 155

Fastest laps: 77

Win ratio: 30 per cent

The German was the sport’s marquee name throughout the 1990s and much of the 2000s and had memorable – albeit often controversial – title battles with the likes of Damon Hill, Mika Hakkinen and Jacques Villeneuve.

He won his first two titles with Benetton before moving on to Ferrari, where he won five in a row from 2000 onwards – a Formula One record which Hamilton is competing to match this season.

He retired also holding records for most titles, wins, pole positions and podium finishes, all since matched or broken by Hamilton. Schumacher, whose son Mick now races in F1, suffered a serious skiing accident in 2013 and was placed in a medically-induced coma. Little is known of his current condition.

Juan Manuel Fangio

Juan Manuel Fangio won five world titles in only seven seasons (PA)

Titles: 5

Starts: 51

Wins: 24

Poles: 29

Podiums: 35

Fastest laps: 23

Win ratio: 47 per cent

Racing in a very different era, Fangio won his titles in an extraordinarily dominant seven-year span – which included a full season, 1952, missed as he recovered from a life-threatening crash and a 1957 grand prix in Cuba when he was absent having been kidnapped by political protesters.