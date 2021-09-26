Tammy Beaumont hits 102 as England thump New Zealand in final match of series

Tammy Beaumont struck a century for England

Tammy Beaumont struck a century as England stormed to a massive 203-run victory in their final match of the summer and the series against New Zealand at Canterbury.

The Kent-born batter scored 102 for her eighth one day international hundred as England put on an impressive 347 for five from their 50 overs.

Only three women have scored more ODI centuries than the England opener, who played with confidence on her home ground, bringing up her 102 from 114 deliveries.

New Zealand were always behind in the chase and lost regular wickets, slumping to 144 all out in the 36th over, with Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday top-scoring with 27 each.

The home side were aided by New Zealand’s bowling and fielding, with England opener Lauren Winfield-Hill dropped four times on her way to 43.

The visitors bowled 27 extras and made eight drops after winning the toss and putting England in to bat.

Winfield-Hill was put down twice by Down when she had made five and 15 respectively, before also being dropped on 24 by wicketkeeper Katey Martin.

After a failed catch by Amy Satterthwaite when she was on 42, the all-rounder took the catch at the second time of asking to send Winfield-Hill back to the pavilion for 43.

Tammy Beaumont starred for England (Steven Paston/PA)

Beaumont brought up her 14th ODI half-century as she steadied the innings, while captain Heather Knight was out for a duck.

New Zealand’s bowling was not as clinical as in previous matches, as England more than doubled their total after 30 overs to reach the highest ODI score ever conceded by the Kiwis.

Danni Wyatt struck a powerful 43 from 20 at the back end of the innings which included four sixes, one of which cleared the ground and the ball had to be rescued from the flats.

Amy Jones also added a useful 60 from 46 in the middle order, with Sophia Dunkley finishing on 33 not out.

In reply, New Zealand struggled from the outset, despite an early drop behind the stumps from Jones.

A brilliant summer for this team ❤️ #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ogslVfdOJD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 26, 2021

Suzie Bates top-edged the ball to Beaumont off the bowling of Anya Shrubsole, with Down making just 27 before she was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone.

Nat Sciver dropped Satterthwaite when she was on just two but her reprieve did not last long, as the England all-rounder took the catch at the second time of asking after the Kiwi batter had added just four more runs.

Captain Sophie Devine had been dropped on nought but made just three runs more before she was out lbw, which was reviewed but upheld by the fourth umpire, leaving New Zealand 66 for five.

Sciver dropped Halliday when she was on 20, before Shrubsole caught Hayley Jensen to leave the visitors 113 for seven.