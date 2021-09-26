David Moyes says Leeds enrich the Premier League after late win at Elland Road

West Ham boss David Moyes labelled Leeds 'unique' after his side's win at Elland Road

West Ham boss David Moyes described Leeds as “a brilliant addition to the Premier League” after his side snatched a 2-1 win at Elland Road.

Michail Antonio’s last-minute winner clinched all three points for the Hammers, who hit back from a half-time deficit to climb up to seventh in the table.

Raphinha had given Leeds a 19th-minute lead and hit a post with an identical effort from the edge of the box before Jarrod Bowen’s second-half cross deflected in off Junior Firpo to haul the visitors level.

Antonio’s ice-cool finish extended Leeds’ winless league start to six matches and they slipped into the bottom three.

But Moyes said: “I really think their style is unique. There are not many teams I think in world football who play like Leeds United.

“They’re a brilliant addition to the Premier League. If I was a supporter I would be looking forward to watching them.

“I’m pleased we were able to match them because we have boys who can run as well. I was not so pleased with the first half, but I thought we got much better in the second.”

"The emotions of the game were incredible!" ? The Boss' reaction to our dramatic win at Elland Road ⬇️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 25, 2021

A full house at Elland Road was treated to another pulsating encounter and Moyes was delighted his side maintained their impressive start after delivering European football last season.

He added: “When you’re watching you must think this is a great game, the pitch seems huge and I think Leeds deserve more credit.

“I personally think they are a terrific passing team, but mainly they make really, really good long passes.

“They’re brave with the passes they choose to make as well. You have to stick with them, you have to run with them, you have to try not to get involved into their game.”

Michail Antonio 2021Scott Parker 2002Nolberto Solano 2001 Only 3 players have ever scored a 90th-minute winner v Leeds at Elland Road in the #PL… pic.twitter.com/inSixMrKXZ — Premier League (@premierleague) September 26, 2021

Defeat was hard on Leeds, whose fans are becoming increasingly anxious at a lengthy injury list and their side’s chronic inability to convert chances.

Marcelo Bielsa acknowledged the psychological impact of a third league defeat after Leeds had produced some of their best football of the season in the first half.

Bielsa said: “The succession of bad results, the absence of points, the position in the table, they are all factors that affect the morale of any team.

“But when the performance is not negative, the recovery is more probable.”

?️ Marcelo gives his thoughts on the defeat to West Ham pic.twitter.com/4qRH9eK15J — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 25, 2021

Leeds were without Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling and the suspended Pascal Struijk.

Raphinha was withdrawn after aggravating a hip problem and Jack Harrison started on the bench after a recent bout of Covid.

Bielsa also revealed post-match that Adam Forshaw, who recently returned from a career-threatening hip injury, had torn a muscle in his thigh.