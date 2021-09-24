Sam Darnold has two touchdowns as Carolina Panthers beat Houston Texans

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Panthers improved to 3-0 for the season.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold breaks away from Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez
Quarterback Sam Darnold posted two rushing touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers swept past the Houston Texans 24-9.

Darnold, in his first season with the Panthers after moving from the New York Jets, led his team to their third straight win in the current campaign.

He led a 88-yard 10-play drive in the first, capped off with a five-yard run as Carolina went up 7-0 with the Texans pulling back just before half-time when Davis Mills connected with Anthony Miller.

Tommy Tremble scored on the ground as the Panthers increased the lead to 14-6 and Darnold capped off an impressive display with a one-yard rushing TD with four minutes left on the clock.

