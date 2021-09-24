Ryder Cup begins and Warwickshire clinch title – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Europe and the USA began battle at Whistling Straits.

Warwickshire clinched the County Championship title
Warwickshire clinched the County Championship title

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.

Golf

Team Europe were ready for the Ryder Cup.

Team USA were looking sharp.

Shane Duffy was excited.

Jordan Spieth’s 17th-hole miracle had the world talking even as it failed to stave off defeat.

The hosts held the upper hand early on.

Cricket

Warwickshire clinched the County Championship title.

Sam Billings was pleased to see Kent end the season on a high.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was all set to resume his title quest in Russia.

Before being demoted to the back of the grid in Sochi.

Football

Two midfield greats came face to face.

Ally McCoist turned 59.

John McGinn was ready for the weekend.

David de Gea was gearing up for a big week.

Boxing

AJ was getting ready for fight time.

Tennis

Roger Federer was eyeing up some silverware in Boston.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News