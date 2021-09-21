Mauricio Pochettino dismisses talk of a rift with Lionel Messi

PSG’s Lionel Messi underwent a scan on his injured knee on Tuesday

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a battle to be fit for the Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The 34-year-old was replaced during the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon, although appeared to be less than happy with the decision.

However, after PSG confirmed Messi had undergone a scan on his left knee and is awaiting a full assessment of the damage, Pochettino insisted there was no issue.

He told a press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Metz: “In order to explain, on the sidelines we observe all the players and everything that is happening during games. We saw that Leo Messi was checking his knee and made some gestures. We saw that when he took a shot.

“I was pleased with his performance. He did very well in the first half. I am pleased with his commitment and performance. All that was missing was a goal.

“In his 75 minutes on the pitch – as I have explained – with all the information that we had, we made the decision to substitute him.”

Messi’s bemused reaction sparked something of a controversy, but Pochettino added: “Of course all top players want to be on the pitch at all times, that is understandable. I am calm about it.”

PSG, who host City next week, had earlier issued a statement on the former Barcelona star’s fitness.