Leeds youngsters could be given chance in Carabao Cup clash at Fulham

Crysencio Summerville is in line to start for Leeds in the Carabao Cup

Marcelo Bielsa could turn to some of his under-23 stars to allay a mounting injury crisis as Leeds prepare to travel to Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Injuries to Luke Ayling and Raphinha added to the Elland Road issues in the wake of Friday night’s draw at Newcastle while the club’s young stars are itching to make an impression.

Crysencio Summerville made his Premier League debut as a second-half substitute against the Magpies and could be given a greater chance to make his mark at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Reflecting on Summerville’s display, Bielsa said: “He didn’t have too many minutes and few chances to unbalance them but he did show personality.

“He asked for the ball, he didn’t lose it, he contributed to the possession but clearly he wasn’t able to unbalance.”

While Bielsa’s men are still waiting for their first league win of the season, the club’s under-23 stars swept aside Liverpool 4-0 on Sunday.

The game saw a welcome return for Adam Forshaw, who is also in the frame to make a rare first-team appearance against Marco Silva’s side.