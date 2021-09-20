Beckham’s bow and Evra’s message – Monday’s sporting social

Romeo Beckham and Patrice Evra

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20.

Football

David Beckham’s son Romeo played 79 minutes on his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve side Fort Lauderdale.

79’ SUB IN: Caputo OUT: Beckham — Fort Lauderdale CF (@FTLauderdaleCF) September 20, 2021

Patrice Evra loved Manchester United’s win over West Ham.

Patrick Bamford did his bit.

Billy Gilmour joined a new team.

I’m proud to be part of FC United, a team which is working together to prevent suicide. We want to encourage people to talk and reach out. @TalkToSaveLives @_FCUnited pic.twitter.com/YnIeG0nlVZ — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) September 20, 2021

Pele gave a health update.

What a goal!

York City revelled in one of the best results in their history.

Happy Old Trafford day ?? 2️⃣6️⃣ years ago today!#YCFC ?? pic.twitter.com/P40Fq9WKdz — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) September 20, 2021

Cricket

Headingley had some work done.

The new Big Bash kits were unveiled.

Favourite shirt? Register for early access to the new @Nike range at https://t.co/yJe8nlvBMV pic.twitter.com/ABbgl5NPSB — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) September 20, 2021

KP was back at the IPL.

Boxing

A big week for AJ.

MMA

Conor McGregor was out.

Rugby League

Russell Crowe saluted physical disability rugby league champions Warrington.