Wolves boss Bruno Lage refuses to put pressure on Hwang-Hee Chan

Hwang-Hee Chan scored on his Wolves debut at Watford

Wolves boss Bruno Lage refused to put the pressure on Hwang-Hee Chan and insisted the striker must dream of his goalscoring rivals.

The South Korea star scored a debut goal to help beat Watford 2-0 last weekend and secure Wolves’ first Premier League win of the season.

Lage was reluctant to compare Hwang to his South Korea international team-mate Son Heung-min, who has scored 109 goals for Tottenham, and wants him to always think about his rivals for a starting spot.

“Son has already proved at Tottenham what a big player he is. Hwang did very well in Austria and he didn’t have many chances in Germany and, now, he has started very well with us,” he said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brentford.

“He has only played 30 minutes so in the same way I don’t want to put pressure on anyone.

“I want to train the way we want to play, with a high tempo, and he is one more player to help us.

“I’m very happy to have four players to play there (up front). That’s the point, to have top players. In that position, when they go to sleep, they dream about what the other guys are doing in training and the games.”

Hwang – on loan from RB Leipzig with Wolves holding a £13million option to buy – is pushing to start but Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain out for Lage with Neto not expected back until the new year.

Wolves lost their opening three games 1-0 despite having 57 attempts on goal but Lage insisted the mood around Molineux remains the same regardless of the results.

He said: “I don’t see too much difference. The confidence comes in two ways. One is the result and the other is the way we work, the way we are playing and chances we are creating.

“When we win everything is not good and when we lose everything is not wrong. It should be the balance between the two.