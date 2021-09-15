Michael Holding to retire from cricket commentary – reports

Michael Holding has announced his retirement from commentary, it has been widely reported.

Former West Indies paceman Holding, known as the ‘Whispering Death’, played 60 Tests and 102 one-day internationals, claiming 391 wickets before moving behind the microphone following his retirement from playing in 1987.

Speaking to a radio talk show in Barbados last April, Holding, now 67, had indicated he “cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age”.

Reacting to the news, former England captain Michael Vaughan, himself a pundit, wrote on Twitter: “Michael Holding is a legendary bowler .. Commentator.. Campaigner.. but even more so a GREAT guy who will be sorely missed around the Comm boxes.. Happy retirement Mikie.”

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, Holding filled a rain delay during England’s first home Test of 2020 with a passionate call to arms against racism.