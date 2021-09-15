Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social

Everton legend Gary Stevens has had the devastating news that his son Jack has suffered a relapse and that he desperately needs a stem cell donor.

Gary has requested that everyone visits this donor registration page: https://t.co/mrD3uPCkXx

We're all with you, Jack. ? pic.twitter.com/eYe8Im6O0r

— Everton (@Everton) September 15, 2021