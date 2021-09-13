Chelsea to take on Serie A holders Juventus in Women’s Champions League

UK & international sportsPublished:

Arsenal have been drawn against European champions Barcelona in the group stage

Emma Hayes will be hoping she can take Chelsea one step further and win the Women's Champions League this season.
Emma Hayes will be hoping she can take Chelsea one step further and win the Women's Champions League this season.

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea were handed a tough draw for the group stages of the new-look Champions League.

Chelsea lost last season’s final to Barcelona in Gothenburg but Emma Hayes’ side were seeded in pot one for Monday’s draw having won the WSL.

In the competition’s first-ever group stage, the Blues were drawn in Group A alongside Juventus, who have won the last four Serie A titles and are managed by former Arsenal head coach Joe Montemurro.

Hayes and her players lost the Women's Champions League final to Barcelona last season.
Hayes and her players lost the Women’s Champions League final to Barcelona last season. (Adam Ihse/PA)

They will also come up against DFB Pokal holders Wolfsburg, having beaten the German side in the quarter-finals last season, and Swiss champions Servette – who overcame Glasgow City to reach this stage.

Despite the competition, Chelsea will still be favourites to progress as group winners, with the top two from each of the four groups qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Arsenal came through two qualifying rounds to reach the group stage having finished third in the WSL last season.

The Gunners will face holders Barcelona in Group C, where they were also paired with Hoffenheim and HB Koge.

Real Madrid, who eliminated Manchester City in the qualifiers, are in Group B along with Paris Saint-Germain, Breidablik and Kharkiv.

As well as a reformatted tournament, the Women’s Champions League has a new television deal in place from the group stage onwards, with the matches streaming free on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News