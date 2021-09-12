Champions Chelsea get back on track with big win over Everton

Champions Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Women's Super League

Champions Chelsea bounced back from their opening-day loss to Arsenal with a 4-0 thrashing of Everton in the Women’s Super League.

England’s Fran Kirby put Emma Hayes’ side on their way at Kingsmeadow before last season’s top scorer Sam Kerr bagged a brace in the second half.

Substitute Beth England came off the bench to wrap up victory for a dominant Chelsea side who racked up 27 shots during the course of the game.

Arsenal were 4-0 winners at Reading (David Davies/PA)

Arsenal followed up last week’s success by easing to a 4-0 success at Reading.

Most of the damage was done in the space of 15 first-half minutes as Jennifer Beattie, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema all found the target in Berkshire.

Miedema grabbed a second after the break as new coach Jonas Eidevall’s winning start continued.

Tottenham scored a controversial late own goal as they came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Academy Stadium.

City were stunned by Spurs’ controversial late winner (Nick Potts/PA)

A Spurs cross appeared to hit the hand of Rosella Ayane before rebounding off Steph Houghton, the post and City goalkeeper Karima Benameur Taieb and into the net in the 86th minute.

The goal was allowed to stand and added to City’s frustration after their Champions League elimination in midweek.

The evening had started much brighter for City with Lauren Hemp opening the scoring after just six minutes but Rachel Williams levelled after the hour-mark.

Manchester United and Brighton joined Spurs and Arsenal on six points with convincing victories over Leicester and Birmingham respectively.

Six points from six in the #FAWSL this season ? That's also five straight league wins for United! ?#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/GG2x4z1VKs — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 12, 2021

Ella Toone set United on the way to a 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium with a fine long-range effort before Maria Thorisdottir and Martha Thomas netted either side of an Abbie McManus reply.

England international Danielle Carter was on target as Brighton eased to a 5-0 victory at Birmingham. Victoria Williams opened the scoring after just two minutes and Inessa Kaagman added a second from the penalty spot.