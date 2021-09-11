Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Manchester United’s starting line-up against Newcastle as the returning forward made his second debut for the club.

The 36-year-old completed his move from Juventus on deadline day and was thrust straight into the starting line-up on Saturday.

Fellow marquee summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho also started as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made two changes, with Nemanja Matic coming into the side that beat Wolves along with Ronaldo.