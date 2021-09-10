Stars congratulate Raducanu on reaching US Open final – Friday’s sporting social

Emma Raducanu

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 10.

Tennis

Britain’s Emma Raducanu was all smiles after reaching the US Open final.

And the 18-year-old was showered with praise and support by stars from the world of tennis and beyond.

Let’s bring it home Radders!!! ??♥️ https://t.co/szQrN3vwGs — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) September 10, 2021

Teen Queen ?. Incredible achievement. ???? https://t.co/rtOY9yJaqe — judy murray (@JudyMurray) September 10, 2021

What an amazing performance from @EmmaRaducanu !! ❤️ — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 10, 2021

Congrats @EmmaRaducanu what an achievement already!! Good luck this weekend we’re all be cheering you on back home ? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 10, 2021

Can u dig it congratulations to Emma Raducanu c’mon LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 10, 2021

Well done @EmmaRaducanu for a brilliant win at the #USOpen. The whole country will be cheering you on in the final. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 10, 2021

This is amazing. We are all so proud of youu!! US Open Final lets goo ? https://t.co/WDKWDbrUbf — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 10, 2021

Football

Manchester City marked the birthday of Jack Grealish.

Harry Maguire was excited to be back in club colours.

Looking forward to getting the red shirt back on at Old Trafford tomorrow ?? #mufc pic.twitter.com/EXjuw1nTNT — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 10, 2021

Liverpool turned the clock back.

An exhilarating evening ?#OnThisDay in 2016, we put in a ???????? ??????? against Leicester at Anfield ? pic.twitter.com/PoPwblYlCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 10, 2021

Cricket

Eoin Morgan turned 35.

? | HAPPY BIRTHDAY EOIN Join us in wishing @Eoin16 a very happy birthday! We hope you have a great day, Morgs.#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/25diXerAmb — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) September 10, 2021

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas tested out the steep banking at Monza.

QUALI DAY ?? On a Friday. Yum. ? pic.twitter.com/VGlZAQMygg — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 10, 2021

As did Nicholas Latifi.

S T E E P ? pic.twitter.com/AW3CZQzZ6J — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 10, 2021