Emma Raducanu’s bid to cap her fairytale of New York will be prime viewing

US Open Tennis

Emma Raducanu’s improbable bid for grand slam glory will begin at 2100BST on Saturday night.

The qualifier will face fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Amazon are the exclusive rights holders in the UK, meaning fans must sign up for Amazon Prime in order to watch the match live.

Emma Raducanu in action in her win over Maria Sakkari (AP)

An Amazon Prime Video subscription costs £5.99 while full Prime membership is £7.99 per month or £79 annually – with customers able to sign up for a one month free trial.

The BBC has also secured rights to show the highlights from the final on Sunday afternoon, while live commentary on the final will also be available via BBC Radio 5 Live.