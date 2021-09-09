Ademola Lookman has the chance to flourish at Leicester – Brendan Rodgers

Everton v Fulham – Premier League – Goodison Park

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hopes new signing Ademola Lookman will “flourish” with the Foxes.

The 23-year-old winger, on a season-long loan from German side RB Leipzig with a view to a permanent switch, has yet to really settle during his fledgling career.

He burst onto the scene as a teenager at Charlton, which earned him a move to Everton. However, it did not work out for him at Goodison Park and another exciting move to Leipzig, initially on loan, followed.

Lookman found first-team opportunities with the Bundesliga club limited and spent last season on loan at Fulham.

Doing a deal for Lookman on the final day of the transfer window saw Rodgers sign a player he has long admired and the Foxes boss hopes he can finally “find a home” at the King Power Stadium.

“I’m really excited about working with Ade, he’s a top talent,” said Rodgers. “I wanted to take him to Celtic when he was at Charlton. I was aware of him when he was 15.

“He has all the tools, he has a great dribbling ability, how he views the game, he has an eye for a goal. My hope is that this environment will give him a chance to flourish. Hopefully he can find a home here. I have no doubt the supporters will be excited by him.

“He can play in a number of positions. His preferred position is off the left side but he can play on the inside as well and on the right.

“He’s very balanced. He’s got two good feet. You wouldn’t know which is his strongest foot, he can strike the ball very well off both sides.”

Leicester resume their Premier League campaign with a home game against champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Asked if Lookman will make his debut, Rodgers said: “I’m excited to work with Ade over the course of the season, he’s going to have an impact. He’s available. He looks fit and strong. If he doesn’t start, he may play some part in the game.

“His contribution will be dependent on the tactic we want to use in the game and we have a number of players who can give us that option.”

Ricardo Pereira came off with a hamstring injury in the win at Norwich prior to the international break but he is fit and available, as is fellow full-back Ryan Bertrand following his positive test for Covid-19 last month.