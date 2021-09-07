Cristiano Ronaldo trains with his Man Utd team-mates – Tuesday’s sporting social

It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. ? pic.twitter.com/MmGA1vr9mR

— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 7, 2021