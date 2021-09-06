US Open day seven: Teenagers Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz shine

Leylah Fernandez was at it again at the US Open

The teenagers continue to steal the show at the US Open.

Leylah Fernandez, 19 on Monday, backed up her win over Naomi Osaka by dumping out 2016 champion Angelique Kerber while 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz came from two sets down to beat Peter Gojowczyk in five sets.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day seven in New York.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz made a slice of history at the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Post of the day

They’re at it again

Being 18 ? reaching the #USOpen quarterfinals Leylah Fernandez & Carlos Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/PWIblOtItw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2021

Just 48 hours after they lit up this year’s tournament teenage pair Fernandez and Alcaraz were at it again with more spectacular performances to reach the quarter-finals.

Fernandez, on the last day of being 18, sent Kerber packing after coming back from a set and a break to win 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2.

There was also an escape for Alcaraz as he looked down and out trailing against Gojowczyk before also battling back to win 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0. Both youngsters will be hoping their journeys are only just beginning.

Stat of the day

The youngest #USOpen men’s singles quarter-finalist in the Open Era ? 18-year-old @alcarazcarlos03 outlasts Gojowczyk 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 ? pic.twitter.com/8cmnoqH4RL — Next Gen ATP Finals (@nextgenfinals) September 6, 2021

The first of many for the Spaniard, who is tipped as a possible successor to Rafael Nadal.

Quote of the day

Evans is hoping not to have to play Medvedev again any time soon.

Shot of the day

An off the charts forehand from @DaniilMedwed ? The No. 2 seed currently leads Evans 6-3, 3-1. pic.twitter.com/4EGI0ih99K — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021

It is no wonder the British number one is keen to avoid the Russian in the future after he was playing shots like this.

Fallen seeds

Men: Diego Schwartzman (11), Dan Evans (24)

Women: Simona Halep (12), Elise Mertens (15), Angelique Kerber (16)

Up next

thank you for an amazing atmosphere & helping me into week 2 @usopen!! Means a lot ? pic.twitter.com/W6F9ZcSsHK — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 4, 2021