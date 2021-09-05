Botic van de Zandschulp stuns Diego Schwartzman to reach US Open quarter-finals

Botic Van de Zandschulp beat Diego Schwartzman

Qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp made it a double Dutch celebration on Sunday when he stunned 11th seed Diego Schwartzman in a major upset at the US Open.

Hot on the heels of Max Verstappen’s victory at the Dutch Grand Prix win, Holland can now boast a Flushing Meadows quarter-finalist after Van de Zandschulp won a five-set marathon 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1.

The world number 117 raced away with the first two sets and was a break up in the third when Argentinian Schwartzman mounted a comeback.

Botic van de Zandschulp entering the #USOpen ? 9th year as a pro? 0 Tour-level finals? 5 Tour level match wins? Career-high ranking of 117? Best Grand Slam result of R2 He is now into the quarterfinals. Never. Stop. Believing. pic.twitter.com/98sCI8C3QV — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021

When Van de Zandschulp squandered two match points in the fourth the momentum seemed to be firmly with Schwartzman.

But the 25-year-old somehow managed to reset, grabbing a double break in the decider and finishing Schwartzman off with a nerve-jangling fifth match point to become only the third qualifier to reach the quarter-finals in US Open history.

Van de Zandschulp said on court: “I don’t really have words for it. I played so many matches here, some of them from the brink of defeat, but I pulled through every match.

Daniil Medvedev looks in ominous form (Seth Wenig/AP)

“For the first time in the tournament I won the first set. Even the first two – and I still almost ended up losing the match.”

Van de Zandschulp will face world number two and second seed Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.