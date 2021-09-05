5 Things we learned from England’s Wembley win

England v Andorra – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Wembley Stadium

England returned to Wembley for the first time since losing the final of Euro 2020 as they eventually ran out comfortable winners over Andorra.

A 4-0 World Cup qualification victory maintains the Three Lions’ perfect start to Group I as manager Gareth Southgate rung the changes.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points to emerge from the afternoon.

All change, please

For the first time since 1982 an England team showed 11 changes from the previous match.

Southgate rotated his side here, knowing there is a tricky trip to Poland on Tuesday and with a number of his players still getting up and running again this season.

That meant the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire were named on the bench at Wembley.

Right back to midfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) played in midfield for England against Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Southgate’s decision to name four right-backs in his initial squad for the Euros raised a few eyebrows.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would pull out of the finals through injury but Southgate had hinted he could be deployed in midfield instead.

That is where the Liverpool player started at Wembley before reverting back to his usual position in the second half, when Chelsea full-back Reece James made the switch to be trialled in the middle of the park.

Blank for Bamford

Patrick Bamford (centre) drew a blank (Nick Potts/PA)

Unlike fellow strikers Callum Wilson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins, Leeds forward Bamford could not mark his England debut with a goal.

There are plenty of contenders for the role of Harry Kane’s understudy but Bamford, who turned 28 on Sunday, will need more chances than this to impress.

While the service up to him was not up to scratch, he snatched at one good chance in the second half before being replaced by Kane just after the hour.

Forty not out for Kane

Harry Kane tucked away his penalty (Nick Potts/PA)

Shortly after coming on for Bamford, Kane was among the goals as he hammered home a penalty won by fellow substitute Mason Mount.

It was Kane’s 40th England goal and draws him level with Michael Owen in the all-time list of Three Lions goalscorers.

Only Jimmy Greaves (44), Gary Lineker (48), Bobby Charlton (49) and Wayne Rooney (53) have scored more for England.

Saka backing

Jesse Lingard (right) celebrates with Bukayo Saka (Nick Potts/PA)