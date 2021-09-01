Ederson eyes Champions League win after signing new Man City deal to 2026

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

Goalkeeper Ederson has set his sights on ending Manchester City’s long wait for a Champions League title after committing his future to the club until 2026.

After signing his contract extension the Brazil international wasted no time in setting out his primary aim for the next stage of his City career.

Ederson has already helped the club win three Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup but winning Europe’s top prize remains elusive.

“My main focus is to reach the final of the Champions League again, to be champions this time,” said the 28-year-old, who was a member of the side which lost to Chelsea last season.

“We had the pleasure of playing a Champions League final for the first time and unfortunately we ended up losing.

“It was a very hard blow for everyone, but I also think it was a great experience for many players. I think it also served as an experience as we are more mature.

“I hope to get back to the Champions League final again. Let’s work towards that and consequently being able to win the title because this is one of the great goals that we have for this season – the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the same way.

“All the championships we enter we have with the intention to win, never with the intention of just reaching the finals. It is to reach the final and seek victory.

“If we have this thought, the whole group has this thought, it is easier for us to reach it.”

The two-time Golden Glove winner has been Pep Guardiola’s undisputed first-choice since arriving from Benfica four seasons ago and has justified his position by keeping 95 clean sheets in 194 appearances.

He follows Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones and Ruben Dias in extending his contract this year.

“This was an easy decision for me. There is nowhere else I’d want to be,” he added.

“To be part of one of the best squads in world football and to compete for trophies year in year out is what every footballer wants, and that is the opportunity you’re given at City.

Ederson has won every domestic trophy with City and is confident more success will come (PA Wire via DPA)

“We have an outstanding manager. Working with him has been one of the great experiences of my career and I am a better player for it.

“We have achieved so much in the last four years, and I am confident we can continue to bring more success to the club in the coming seasons.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain believes the Brazil international has changed the face of goalkeeping.

“Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” he said.

Manchester City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain (centre) believes Ederson has changed the face of Premier League goalkeeping (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He is perfectly suited to our philosophy here at Manchester City and his ability with the ball at his feet makes him fundamental to our style of play.

“Since we signed him, he has added a new dimension to our game and has revolutionised goalkeeping in the Premier League in the process.

“His performances over the last four years have been nothing short of exceptional and there is no doubt he will continue to be a key player for us.