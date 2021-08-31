USA home advantage and Nelly Korda set to shine – Solheim Cup talking points

Catriona Matthew

Europe will attempt to retain the Solheim Cup when they take on the United States at Inverness Club in Toledo.

Here, the PA news agency looks at four talking points ahead of the biennial contest from September 4-6.

How much of a home advantage will the United States enjoy?

The United States have a formidable record on home soil in normal circumstances, losing just once, in Colorado in 2013, and Europe’s task has been made even harder with coronavirus travel restrictions meaning very few fans will be able to travel to Toledo. US-based Europeans will hopefully be able to make themselves heard, but there is no doubt they will be vastly outnumbered.

Can Nelly Korda continue her brilliant season in a team setting?

Korda became world number one after winning her first major title in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June and then won a gold medal in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 23-year-old won three and a half points from four matches in a losing cause at Gleneagles and will again be expected to form a powerful partnership with sister Jessica.

Who will step up for Europe?

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier were the stars of the show for the home side at Gleneagles, combining for two foursomes wins and another in the second day fourballs before also winning their respective singles matches. It would be no surprise to see the Anglo-French duo paired together again in Toledo, while European captain Catriona Matthew will have to wisely marshal her four wild cards.

Can the United States remain on course for a clean sweep of team events?

