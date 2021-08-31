From Cristiano Ronaldo to Daniel James – the biggest deals done on deadline day

Cristiano Ronaldo and Daniel James

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United gave transfer deadline day its obvious headline but was far from the only business done as clubs scrambled to get deals over the line.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the five biggest deals so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

The return of the Portuguese was effectively confirmed on Friday when United announced a deal had been agreed, but with the 36-year-old’s medical not taking place until Monday and several other details needing to be finalised, the rubber stamp was only applied on Tuesday morning. Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals for United between 2003 and 2009, has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third, with the Red Devils paying Juventus an initial fee of £12.86million. “I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said. “I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Daniel James to Leeds

? Knew this photo would come in handy one day… pic.twitter.com/fteCphWyVz — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021

One major knock-on effect of Ronaldo’s return was United’s willingness to allow Wales winger James to move on. The £25million deal to take the 23-year-old to Elland Road suits all parties: James gets more playing time, United almost double their money on a player signed from Swansea for £15million, and Leeds get a player they thought they had signed in January 2019, even completing a photoshoot and interviews with James before the deal collapsed and he instead moved to Old Trafford six months later.

Nikola Vlasic to West Ham

Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

It had also seemed that Ronaldo’s move back to United would help West Ham’s hopes of re-signing Jesse Lingard after his impressive loan spell for David Moyes’ side last season. But having received little encouragement from United, the Hammers went looking elsewhere for a creative spark and hope to have found one in Croatia international Vlasic, who has signed a five-year deal as he joins from CSKA Moscow.

Connor Roberts to Burnley

Wales international Connor Roberts has swapped Swansea for Burnley (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Another Wales international was on the move on Tuesday too as Roberts left Swansea for Burnley. Roberts, who was heading into the final year of his deal with the Swans, has finalised a four-year contract to become the Clarets’ fifth summer signing – and second Welshman after Wayne Hennessey – as Sean Dyche gets the reinforcements he wanted.

Marc Cucurella to Brighton