Dame Sarah Storey claims 16th career gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Great Britain’s Sarah Storey won a record-equalling 16th Paralympic gold

Dame Sarah Storey equalled Great Britain’s record for Paralympic gold medals by claiming the 16th of her exceptional career with a mesmerising victory in the women’s C5 time trial at Tokyo 2020.

Cyclist Storey emulated the achievement of former swimmer Mike Kenny in a time of 36:08.90 on the Fuji International Speedway circuit.

Fellow GB rider Crystal Lane-Wright claimed silver in 37:40.89, with Germany’s Kerstin Brachtendorf taking bronze.

@DameSarahStorey now has an astonishing 16 Paralympic gold medals – our joint highest with swimmer Mike Kenny.

While Storey must wait until Thursday’s C4-5 road race for a chance to fully surpass 76-year-old Kenny, she is now already more successful owing to a total haul of 27 medals to his 18.

The last of Kenny’s 16 titles and two silvers came in Seoul in 1988, four years before Storey kicked off her own Paralympic career as a 14-year-old swimmer in Barcelona.

She won five golds in the pool across four Games before a seamless transition to the bike ahead of Beijing 2008 which has brought even greater rewards.

And silver for Crystal Lane-Wright? A stunning ParalympicsGB 1-2 at the Fuji International Speedway!

The 43-year-old travelled to the Far East needing three more titles from as many events to stand alone as Britain’s most successful Paralympian.