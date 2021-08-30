The sporting weekend in pictures

Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team celebrate gold

Tokyo once again took centre stage over the weekend as Paralympic athletes battled it out for glory on the biggest stage.

There were highs and lows in the Premier League too, while in cricket, England squared their Test series with India in commanding fashion at Headingley.

The Belgian Grand Prix proved something of a wash-out, allowing Max Verstappen to reduce world champion Lewis Hamilton’s advantage over him to just three points.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the weekend’s events in pictures.

The start line for the men’s 100m T64 round 1, heat 2 at the Paralympics in Tokyo (Bob Martin for OIS)

ParalympicsGB mixed wheelchair rugby team won gold in the final against USA (imagecommsralympicsGB)

ParalympicsGB rowers Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley won gold in the PR2 mixed double sculls in Tokyo (imagecommsralympicsGB)

Norway’s Salum Ageze Kashafali won the men’s 100m T12 final in a new world record time (John Walton/PA)

Brazil’s Paulo Guerra competing in the men’s high jump T47 final at the Paralympics (Thomas Lovelock for OIS)

Manchester United fans marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending return to the club during Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his opening goal in a 5-0 win over Arsenal in front of the home fans as Jack Grealish joins him (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka walks past beleaguered manager Mikel Arteta after being sent off at Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s Reece James was sent off after handling on the line during his side’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s Craig Overton (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Mohammed Siraj to win the third Test at Headingley (Nigel French/PA)

India’s Virat Kohli looks dejected as he walks off the field during day four of the third Test at the Headingley (Nigel French/PA)

Stewards walk on the track during a rain delay at the Belgian Grand Prix, where only two laps were eventually completed (Francisco Seco/PA)