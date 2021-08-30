Raphael Varane excited to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd

Raphael Varane (right) is excited to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo

Raphael Varane is excited for his reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The defender made his debut after a £34million move from Real Madrid in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Wolves.

He set up Mason Greenwood’s late winner after United rode their luck against the hosts.

Varane played with Ronaldo in Madrid and, with the forward on the verge of a return from Juventus 12 years after leaving Old Trafford, is eager to be reunited.

He said: “I am very happy. He’s a legend and all players can learn when you play with him. It’s a great help for all players, for all young players, and of course he never stops scoring goals so he will help the team.”

Varane impressed at Molineux as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were forced to defend for long spells.

“I was very, very happy to be here and to help the team get this victory. The feeling is absolutely amazing,” he told the club website.

“The Premier League is very intense. The game it’s very fast and you know when you play this game, you are very concentrated and it’s very intense. I came here for that feeling.

“The atmosphere is fantastic and the game is very fast. You have a lot of action during the game. You have to be focused because it never stops. It’s attack, attack, counter-attack and it’s very fast.”

Wolves have had 57 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season and have lost their opening three games 1-0.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka cleared off the line from Francisco Trincao and David De Gea produced a wonderful double save to deny Romain Saiss in the second half.

The hosts were furious Greenwood’s winner stood after Paul Pogba’s tackle on Ruben Neves seconds before the forward struck.

Neves told the club’s official site: “Everyone saw it. Everyone saw my leg. I don’t know why (a foul wasn’t given). They always do meetings about referees, about VAR. I don’t know why.