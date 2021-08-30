Paralympics day six: Andrew Small and Phoebe Paterson Pine claim gold for GB

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Day Six

Wheelchair racer Andrew Small and archer Phoebe Paterson Pine claimed more gold for Great Britain at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday.

Small held on for victory in the T33 100m final, while Paterson Pine took out the women’s individual compound open division at the archery range.

Small flew out of the blocks at the National Stadium in Tokyo to set up a gap on the field, before defending champion Ahmad Almutairi of Kuwait started closing in on him late on.

The Briton held on, however, to take the gold by just a tenth of a second in 17.73 seconds, claiming an upgrade on the bronze he took behind Almutairi at Rio 2016.

Small’s Great Britain team-mate Harri Jenkins took bronze in a season’s best 18.55secs, while another Briton, James Freeman, finished fourth of the five in the field.

“I entered the race, I don’t ever expect outcomes, I just go and do it and see what happens and hey ho this is where we got,” the 28-year-old Small told Channel 4.

The 23-year-old Paterson Pine defied a world ranking of just 15th in her event to take the gold medal with 134 points, edging out Chile’s Mariana Zuniga by a single point.

The victories to Small and Paterson Pine took ParalympicsGB to 25 gold medals, leaving them in a clear second place behind China on 48 golds, with the USA and the Russian Paralympic Committee sharing third with 15.

Louise Sugden won bronze for Britain in powerlifting in the women’s -86kg final.

Sugden finished with a best lift of 131kg, putting her third behind Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo, who lifted 151kg, and China’s Zheng Feifei with 139kg.

Picture of the day

Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine celebrates winning the women’s individual compound open gold medal at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field (Tim Goode/PA)

Social media moment

Phoebe Paterson Pine on her way to gold in the archery.

