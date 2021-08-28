Dina Asher-Smith finishes third in Paris on return from injury

Dina Asher-Smith finished third behind 100-metre Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Paris Diamond League.Britain’s Asher-Smith, back in action after a hamstring injury ruined her Olympic bid, clocked 11.06 seconds.Jamaican Thompson-Herah is still looking to beat Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 1988 world record after winning in 10.72secs.She had run the second fastest 100m of all time last weekend in 10.54secs.Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Shericka Jackson was second in 10.97secs while Britain’s Daryll Neita, who made the final in Tokyo, was sixth in 11.12secs.

