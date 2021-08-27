Paralympics day three: Maria Lyle adds to medal tally with 100m bronze

Great Britain’s Maria Lyle in action in the Women’s 100m

ParalympicsGB’s success continued with a bronze in the 100m for Maria Lyle on the third day of the Games in Tokyo.

Lyle, who took three medals at the Rio Games, added to Great Britain’s tally on Friday with third place in the T35 100m.

It was a season’s best 14.18seconds for the 21-year-old, beaten by China’s Xia Zhou and Australia’s Isis Holt.

Picture of the day

China’s Qi Yongkai struggles to contain his delight after the third lift in the Men’s -59 kg Final (Tim Goode/PA)

Social media moment

What's your go-to victory dance? Salum Ageze Kashafali #NOR put his skills on show after setting a new Paralympic record in the men's T12 100m! ?#ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/YH4bblQvHR — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 27, 2021

Norway’s Salum Ageze Kashafali clearly had energy left to spare after setting a Paralympic record in the T12 100m.

