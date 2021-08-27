Mikel Arteta remains determined to revive Arsenal ahead of Manchester City match

Mikel Arteta has seen his Arsenal side lose their opening two Premier League games of the season

Mikel Arteta insists he has an unmatched desire to turn things around at Arsenal.

The Gunners head to face champions Manchester City having lost their two opening Premier League games of the season.

There were green shoots of recovery on Wednesday night as they thrashed an inexperienced West Brom side 6-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

But losses to Brentford and Chelsea have already seen pressure begin to build on the Arsenal boss just weeks into the campaign.

Arteta will come up against close friend and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Saturday. (Micheal Regan/PA)

“I cannot have more energy, more determination and more desire to turn things around,” Arteta replied when asked if exterior criticism fuels him.

“I I think nobody has that more than myself at the moment.

“It is not to do with that, it is because I know I am looking in the opposite way and when we are doing well, when people are enjoying, when people feel part of what we are doing, you get people happy – and when we have that power I just focus on that.

“There is always going to be people that are unhappy. I haven’t see any single fan with a manager, with players, that are happy when we are losing football matches. It just doesn’t happen and it is not realistic.”

Arteta won the FA Cup just months after being appointed as Arsenal boss but endured a difficult season last year.

That saw some fans call for him to be replaced and the challenging start to this season – with injuries and coronavirus cases also affecting the squad – has seen such unrest return.

But Arteta is unerring in his belief that he has the right approach and was bullish when asked if he ever doubted his methods.

“No, not the direction,” he added.