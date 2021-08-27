Emma Raducanu prevails in second round of US Open qualifying

Emma Raducanu is one match away from the US Open main draw

British teenager Emma Raducanu is one step away from a place in the US Open main draw after coming through the second round of qualifying.

The 18-year-old dropped just three games as she rolled over Holland’s Bibiane Schoofs 6-1 6-2 in the first round but was made to work harder for the win against Mariam Bolkvadze of Georgia.

Her 6-3 7-5 victory sets up a final qualifying match against Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

Wimbledon breakout star @EmmaRaducanu is through to the final round of #USOpen qualifying! pic.twitter.com/XNnXL06eWz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2021

Also through to the final round of qualifying is Harriet Dart who prevailed over Lucrezia Stefanini 7-6 (1) 7-6 (5), the first set seeing 10 breaks of serve.

Dart will go on to face Viktoriya Tomova while Katie Boulter will next play Kristina Kucova after beating Vitalia Diatchenko 6-2 5-7 6-4.

Liam Broady’s US Open hopes were dashed by Marco Trungelliti who won 6-4 6-4.