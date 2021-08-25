The eight times India posted a lower Test total than 78 all out

India were bowled out for 78

England bowled out India for 78 on day one of the third Test at Headingley.

It was India’s ninth lowest total in Test cricket.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the occasions they posted lower totals in a Test innings.

36 v Australia, Adelaide, 2020



42 v England, Lord’s, 1974

England claimed victory by an innings and 285 runs after an India side that included Sunil Gavaskar were bowled out for just 42 in 17 overs during their second innings in London. Eknath Solkar top-scored with 18 not out, with no other batsman passing five.

58 v Australia, Brisbane, 1947

India collapsed to 58 all out in 21.3 overs, responding to Australia’s 382 for eight declared. Vinoo Mankad was dismissed with the first ball of the innings while captain Lala Amarnath top-scored with 22. India improved slightly in their second go, making 98 as they lost by an innings and 226 runs.

58 v England, Manchester, 1952



66 v South Africa, Durban, 1996

India had a Boxing Day Test to forget as they were bowled out for 66 chasing 395 to win. The tourists were dismissed for 100 in their first go, with Allan Donald taking five wickets, and he took four for 14 in the second as India were dismissed in 34.1 overs.

67 v Australia, Melbourne, February, 1948

Following-on after making 331 in their first go, first-inning centurion Mankad was caught behind from the second delivery as India were bowled out in 24.2 overs. Australia secured victory by an innings and 177 runs.

75 v West Indies, Delhi, 1987



India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, in his first Test as skipper, was made to rue his decision to bat first as India were bowled our for 75 in 30.5 overs – their lowest Test score on home soil. Patrick Patterson picked up five for 24, and despite making 327 in the second innings, India were beaten by five wickets.